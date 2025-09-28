In 2020, riots spread across the USA in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Over the course of 8 weeks, $2 billion of damage and 29 deaths were caused by Soros-funded radicals in a replay of the race riots that nearly tore the nation apart in the wake of Martin Luther King Jr’s murder.

In 2025, the assassination of Charlie Kirk has again awoken the spectre of social chaos amidst a more advanced economic collapse of the trans-Atlantic bubble economy.

While race riots have not yet begun in the USA, the fissures between the “radical left” and “radical right” have never been greater, and evidence of 3-letter agency operations behind right wing organizations like ‘Patriot Front’, ‘Heritage Front’ and Atomwaffen SS (run by FBI asset Caleb Sutter) indicates an intention to enflame an already volatile situation.

On September 13, Conservative Influencer Lara Loomer wrote on X: “I do want President Trump to be the ‘dictator’ the Left thinks he is, and I want the right to be as devoted to locking up and silencing our violent political enemies as they say we are.”

On that same day, Nick Fuentes demanded conservatives stand up for White Tribalism and our ‘Roman heritage’ against America’s invading oppressors.

Meanwhile, Pam Bondi’s calls to hunt down anyone engaged in “hate speech” while pushing expanded new Patriot Acts represent another aspect to the dangerous reactionary over-reach that can easily result in soft-minded conservatives justifying tyranny under the logic that fascism wielded by “Christian nationalists” is somehow justifiable.

Similar radicalization of demoralized conservatives in the UK can also be seen this week amidst the Crusader tribalism in the Tommy Robinson “Unite the Kingdom” rallies, which have worked to capture the energy of millions of suffering UK citizens while re-directing the mob towards an emerging war with the oppressors of white christian culture.

Tommy Robinson’s affiliation with Anglo-Zionist intelligence agencies has been repeatedly proven.

While it cannot be doubted that ‘white Christian culture’ has certainly come under attack over the course of decades of woke/Critical Race Theory infiltration of education and political institutions, does Tommy Robinson, Elon Musk or their New International Templar friends led by Jim Dowson make reference to the financier oligarchy and occult orders as the actual oppressors of the people?

Of course not. Following the formula of Bolshevik vs National Socialist chaos of the 1920s, the hand of London-Wall Street bankers fueling both extremes on either the ‘left’ or ‘right’ is completely ignored.

The “oppressing invading enemy” to which Conservatives are instead being encouraged to direct their rage typically involves some admixture of dark skinned immigrants or their supposed “Chi-Com managers”.

Since a potential restoration of cooperating sovereign nation states threatens to dissolve the control system of the international financier oligarchy, as something similar had occured in the 1960s under the courageous leadership of both Kennedy brothers, who had fought to break humanity free of the shackles of the Cold War’s system of ‘Mutually Assured Destructinon’, I believe it is important to revisit some history right now.

The Historic Parallels to 1968

In 1968, the seeds of two opposing futures clashed for dominance in America and the world more broadly.

On the one hand, humanity landed for the first time upon another celestial body, and great hopes for a space-based economic system were felt by the entire world, while on the other hand race riots gripped America while an insane war in Vietnam was taking on a new anthrax-filled life, ultimately killing over 50,000 young Americans and millions of Vietnamese.

In this dystopian nightmare, endless sums of money were absorbed into the American Military Industrial Complex that John Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy had died resisting.

Faced with these two futures, the citizens of 1968 chose poorly, and acquiesced to be put onto a path of insanity, as Martin Luther King’s Civil Rights Movement became replaced by FBI-funded radicals under Cointel Pro, America’s space program was atrophied with Apollo’s moon program being killed in 1973, and the Vietnam war destroyed the last remnants of patriotism in the hearts of young moral Americans.

Fortunately, the study of the past affords us more than simply reasons to be depressed by stories of assassination and failure.

Along with a proper sense of history come the insights needed to prevent tragic choices and impulses from repeating themselves into the future, and with this fact in mind, it is important to observe the life of a particular non-tragic personality in America who overcame his fears in order to take to the stage of history, when others would not during a time of great crisis: Senator Robert Kennedy (aka: The man who should have been president).

Robert Kennedy as a Force in World History

While serving as Attorney General-first under the leadership of his brother John, then under Lyndon Johnson (until 1965), Robert Kennedy’s life was always defined by a strong commitment to peace, development and cooperation with justice for all races.

Exemplifying his intention to bring people into the process of historical change, Robert spoke to crowds in Apartheid South Africa in 1961 (after the ruling government refused to meet him,) saying,

“Few have the greatness to bend history itself, but each of us can work to change a small portion of events, and in the total of all those acts will be written the history of this generation. … It is from numberless acts of courage and belief such as these that human history is shaped. Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring, those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”

After quitting his job as Attorney General in 1965 in order to become a Senator and later presidential candidate, Kennedy focused his energy on reviving his brother’s Peace Corps, attacking the growing war in Vietnam, opposing racism at home and ending the despair of ghetto poverty that no one wished to look at.

Did Bobby and John Kennedy Kill Marilyn Monroe? Matthew Ehret · August 21, 2024 Over the years, it has come to my attention that a very large number of people have embraced the narrative that Bobby Kennedy and his brother conspired to murder Marilyn Monroe, whose body was found naked in her bed on the morning of August 4, 1962, with the official cause of death labelled ‘self-induced barbituate overdose’. Read full story

In the midst of the July 1967 Detroit riots that resulted in 43 dead, 1,189 injured and 2000 buildings destroyed, Robert was asked what he would do if he were president.

In response, RFK said that he would force the media to show all of America what life is really like in the Ghettos:

“Let them show the sound, the feel, the hopelessness, and what it’s like to think you’ll never get out. Show a black teenager, told by some radio jingle to stay in school, looking at his older brother- who stayed in school who is out of a job. Show the Mafia pushing narcotics; put a candid camera team in a ghetto school and watch what a rotten system of education it really is. Film a mother staying up all night to keep the rats from her baby… Then ask people to watch it… and experience what it was like to live in the most affluent society in history- without hope.”

Later that Summer, Martin Luther King and Bobby began a close collaboration with Martin telling his associates that the Civil Rights Movement would put its full support behind Bobby in the run up to the 1968 elections.

Bobby had earlier intervened into Martin Luther King’s October 1960 arrest in Atlanta for the crime of driving with an invalid licence in racist territory. Both leaders advanced civil rights on their respective paths during the next few years, but their peak collaboration only began during the Summer of 1967 as both men made their resistance to the war in Vietnam known publicly.

In an interview on Face the Nation in November 1967, Bobby Kennedy gave a lesson to Americans that could have applied as easily to today’s regime change-crazed America, asking rhetorically,

“Do we have the right in the United States to say we’re going to kill tens of thousands of people, make millions of people, as we have… refugees, kill women and children? I very seriously question whether we have that right… Those of us who stay in the United States, we must feel it when we use napalm, when a village is destroyed and civilians are killed. This is our responsibility.”

Martin Luther King’s untimely death on April 4, 1968 resulted in a new wave of urban race riots that took America by storm, sweeping through 120 cities and resulting in 39 deaths (mostly black,) and 2,600 injured. Over 75,000 troops were deployed to the streets of America during this time of tension.

Bobby Kennedy was on a plane to a presidential campaign rally in Indianapolis when he received news of King’s murder and was advised by both the Indianapolis police chief and his own staff to cancel the rally for his own safety.

Not only did RFK not listen to this advice, but the statesman went straight into the ghettos of Indianapolis, stood on a flatbed truck and gave a speech to thousands of poor, broken hearted Americans who sat on a razors edge, as he delivered the news of King’s death.

Choosing to stand with the people totally unprotected, Robert’s words held such potent love and empathy that they cut through the anger and rage of the mob, resulting in a miracle as Indianapolis became the only major city in which no riots occurred.

If you have not yet listened to this speech, take the six minutes to do so now.

King’s close associate Ralph Abernathy reported to Arthur Schlesinger:

“I was so despondent and frustrated at King’s death, I had to seriously ask myself- can this country be saved? I guess the thing that kept us going was that maybe Bobby Kennedy would come up with some answers for the country… I remember telling him he had a chance to be a prophet. But prophets get shot.”

Indeed, just one day after his victory of the democratic primaries in California on June 4, 1968, Bobby Kennedy was shot and killed at the Ambassador hotel in Los Angeles.

The Holes in the Official Narrative

Although a young Palestinian man named Sirhan Sirhan was made the lone scape goat, mountains of evidence accumulated over the years has pointed to a much darker story.

Such evidence includes the findings of RFK’s coroner, who proved that the killing bullet entered not from the front but rather at close range from the back of the neck.

Additional declassified reports have also shown that Sirhan Sirhan was a member of a California Rosicrucian Temple, which he joined in 1966.

Although confessing to the crime, Sirhan Sirhan also stated that he had no memory of what happened, and according to journalist Sherifa Zuhur writing in 2018,

“According to the medical examiner and coroner, Thomas Noguchi, the bullet that hit Kennedy behind his right ear was fired from a distance of one inch (2.54cm) to one and a half inches (3.81cm). Yet, according to witnesses, Sirhan was no closer than 18 inches (46cm) to him. Some posited that he had turned his head at that moment and so Sirhan might have hit him. There have been suggestions that one of the security guards could have shot him. Sirhan’s attorneys William Pepper and Laurie Dusek maintain in a 2011 filing that led to another appeal for Sirhan, that the bullet hitting Kennedy’s neck was not from Sirhan’s gun and the bullet in evidence was switched for another.”

In 2021, Covert Action Magazine’s Jeremy Kuzmarov authored a comprehensive analysis of the elaborate conspiracy to kill Robert F Kennedy titled ‘New Evidence Implicates CIA, LAPD, FBI and Mafia as Plotters in Elaborate “Hit” Plan to Prevent RFK From Ever Reaching White House’.

To this author’s knowledge, no one has done a better job of piecing together the complex conspiracy into a clear and concisive demonstration of who carried out the murder, cover-up and why it happened.

Today’s world desperately needs citizens and statesmen with the wisdom of such figures as Martin Luther King Jr and Robert Kennedy if a similar tragedy will not unfold again today as it did in 1968.

In those days, covert intelligence operations transplanted King’s Civil Rights movement, with its effective use of civil yet peaceful disobedience, with the “New Left”, featuring armed and violence-prone operatives running bomb creating organizations like the Weather Underground that littered bombs (and STDs) across America.

With the rise of the drug-loving anarchists of the new left who would later become leading figures of today’s sociopathic establishment, a new ethic was created on the basis of equating all aspects of western civilization (including the space program, atomic technology, the American constitution and western values more broadly) to be as evil as the war in Vietnam, corporate greed and the military industrial complex.

So here we are once more, standing on the precipice of a new age of cooperation, space exploration and international development vs. a dystopian world order that would make Orwell turn in his grave.

If even a modicum of the wisdom expressed by MLK, JFK, Malcolm X or Bobby Kennedy is alive in the heart of some of today’s world leaders, then I would say the chance of a bright future for mankind is not lost.

Author Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I have written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media, Beyond Geopolitics for RTF and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here). This article was first published on Badlands Media

Follow my various social media accounts:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

Telegram: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

You can also support my work on Patreon

*A General Notice from a new sponsor to this substack (Expat Money):

If you care about your liberty and your financial freedom, you need to hear about this.

From October 10th to 12th, Mikkel Thorup — host of The Expat Money Show, a program that I recently had the pleasure to participate in — is bringing together top experts from around the world for the Expat Money Online Summit… and it’s completely free to attend.

You’ll learn how to legally protect your wealth, secure second residencies and citizenships, reduce your tax burden, and own property abroad — all to safeguard your freedom.

This year’s focus is Latin America, where opportunity is booming.

Argentina and El Salvador is undergoing a dramatic transformations making it more conducive for foreigners to move, and Panama and Paraguay are offering simple residency programs.

Mikkel was born and raised in Canada, and is particularly passionate about helping Canadians seek higher ground and set up an offshore escape plan.

A “Plan B” is no longer optional — it’s essential.

Reserve your free ticket at ExpatMoneySummit.com.