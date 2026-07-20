You are about to read my first official response to the slew of slanders floating the internet proclaiming Cynthia and I to be shills for China and Russia.

Typically my policy is to ignore these sorts of slanders as I expect our work speaks for itself.

However, due to the fact that they appear to be multiplying constantly, and since many people don’t have time to read everything we have to say about the topics discussed, I figured the time to issue a response of some sort is in order.

In this response I decided to avoid naming the particular authors of the slander campaign launched in early 2026 against us. Instead, I will keep my comments reserved for the higher realm of ideas and methodology which I think unites all of the haters out there.

Rectifying Terms (or Why Not All Anarchists are Created Equal)

First and foremost, I want to clarify my position on the ideology known as “anarchism” ever so briefly since this is the common ideological thread tying all of those who have spread slanders about us over the past twelve months.

To start, I will say that a healthy idea of anarchism exists which many of my close friends and allies identify with and which I respect immensely.

This healthy anarchism revolves around 1) the love of freedom, 2) the hate of tyranny, and 3) the ambition to elevate our culture in order to harmonize our individual subjective passions with the objective needs of the human species as a whole.

There are many good people who self-identify as anarchists who think in these terms and who I consider allies. They believe, much as I do, that as society increases in cultural excellence, and as the individuals become more strong on all levels of mind, body and soul, outward laws become less necessary as our behavior becomes increasingly shaped by internal moral laws.

So that would be what I call ‘healthy anarchism’, and I’m good with that and even identify with that as well.

But like all “isms”, there is no singular behemoth consensus on what “anarchism” means. There are some anarchists who have fallen prey to ideological traps that I believe, cause them to conclude that any time a group of people have organized to successfully attain political power, those humans become immediately corrupt and tyrannical (since it is assumed that human beings can only use power for evil but never for the good).

The issue of slander campaigns

The self-identified anarchists who have launched into attacks on myself, Cynthia, and other journalists have some good qualities. They are typically good at identifying evil agendas often overlooked by mainstream journalism.

This is very useful and laudable.

However there is a strange tendency to overlook any evidence that any battles against this evil have ever existed either now or at any time in history.

George Washington? Freemasonic slave owner.

Benjamin Franklin? Hellfire Club childkiller.

Alexander Hamilton? Rothschild banker puppet.

Abraham Lincoln? Abusive tyrant who hated freedom.

Hellen Keller? Fake deaf, mute who lied about learning other languages (seriously this is out there).

Franklin Roosevelt? Corrupt banker stooge big government freemason.

John F Kennedy? Mafia run corrupt hothead who probably killed Marilyn Monroe.

Martin Luther King Jr? Drug addict rapist sex-maniac hypocrite.

Robert F. Kennedy? Sex maniac mafia ghoul who probably killed Marilyn Monroe.

Pretty much anyone you thought represented a movement towards goodness can easily be reframed as a villain, because you should be aware that there has never been a fight for goodness against evil which wasn’t controlled by evil.

But this dark reading of influential heroes of the recent past, also applies to deep history as well.

Socrates and Plato? Nothing to see there since they were just pedophile oligarchs.

Did you think Cicero was a good person trying to stop the Roman Republic from decaying into Empire? Nope. He was just a corrupt slum lord who did everything for money.

What about Jesus you say? You fool. He was just a neo-Mithraic construct generated by Emperor Vespasian to create a new religious cult to better control the world.

St. Paul? He was just a misogynistic hoaxster who turned Jesus into an institution in order to impose the power of the Roman Empire onto the world.

Did you think St. Augustine was a good person? Think again. He was just a self-hating Manichean who established a religion of shame so that the Church could control you like a slave.

Did you think the philosophers, artists and scientists such as Raymon Lull, Nicholas Cusa, Leonardo DaVinci, Nicolo Machiavelli, Luca Pacioli, Johannes Kepler, Johann Sebastian Bach, Gottfried Leibniz, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig von Beethoven were inspiring men who discovered the laws of the heavens in the service of humanity?

Nope. Think again. They were all just black magicians, alchemists, fascists, rapists and pedophiles so don’t waste your time studying them.

As you can see, this game of spinning dark webs around historically significant individuals really has no limit.

Everything is Controlled Opposition

From the cynical perspective which of the black pilled dark web spinner, there is a general belief that literally ALL revolutions for freedom, ALL improvements in the arts towards improved expressions of Beauty, ALL advances in science and statecraft were always different flavors of controlled opposition.

Perhaps due to this lack of any sensitivity to the power of humanity to rise to greatness and even conspire towards good goals, there is a tendency to label anyone who believes that power has been used for the good of humanity to be merely witting (or unwitting) agents of disinformation.

But doesn’t this also presume that the feudal oligarchy which we all admit conspires multi-generationally is almost a form of deity that has never faced any actual threat since all opposition to feudal controls are illusory?

Would it be easier or harder to control you, if you were led to believe that all of the heroes that broke free of the mental and physical constraints demanded by the empire were actually just deviant pedophile agents who served evil?

Could it be possible that having influencers teaching their followers that all political power is evil… may itself be subduing potential resistance to the forces of the Roman Empire now seeking to restore its ancient glory as I write this?

Do What thou Wilt

The anarcho-influencer will often pay lip service to the words ‘everything is nuanced’, and ‘there are only shades of grey with bits of good and evil mixed together’… but do they even mean that?

When you really dive into anarchist writings seeking examples of the good, one is quick to discover that there are only different flavors of bad guys and controlled opposition.

No one actually virtuous exists, or has ever existed wielding political power.

I sense that much of this is rooted in some form of radical empiricism (belief in sense certainty).

This radical empiricism (sometimes dubbed ‘Positivism’) extrapolates generalities from small sets of sensory data, and will have you say “since the USA is a fake evil hive of hypocrisy today, thus it must have always been a fake evil hive of hypocrisy and empire for all time past” OR inversely, “if the USA is doing good today, thus everything about the USA’s history was awesome”.

See how that works? If today is shit, then all of history was shit. Recipe for brain-rot.

Anyone who believes the USA to have ever participated in anything genuine that benefited humanity at any time, is thus a psy-oped idiot, and should be ignored immediately.

Syllogistic Magic: How Xi Becomes Hitler

If you would like to see how the syllogistic programming works, then start with an empirical fact:

A) China uses national regulation, and central planning to do things, just as the USA used national regulation and central planning under Washington, Lincoln, McKinley, FDR and JFK...

Then follow that up with a pattern association:



B) Fascists like Hitler, and Mussolini also used central planning to do things.



Now leap to a bold conclusion:



C) China must be just as fascist as Lincoln, Hitler, FDR and JFK were.

Rinse. Repeat.

Ignore all nuanced positions or contextual considerations that would threaten your clean syllogism.

Do you know who else has come to this conclusion through the same pattern association?

The Frankfurt School’s Authoritarian Personality Psyop

It is no small irony that the founders of the Frankfurt School which anarchists typically despise literally generated Critical Theory and birthed the abomination called ‘woke-ism’ based on this species of syllogism.

The Frankfurt School priests such as Marcuse, George Lucaks, Adorno, Walter Benjamin et al. asserted that all power and social norms which shape our thinking are caused by evil agendas to reward rich white males as class species, and thus all systems that emerged during the past 2000 years of patriarchical society are hypocritical and deserve to be overthrown by the oppressed.

This syllogism is at the heart of the entire educational system and the massively influential Frankfurt School book ‘The Authoritarian Personality’ overseen by Theodor Adorno attempted to ‘prove’ that all men who have ever sought political power for any reason were all equally tyrannical sociopaths due to their very desire to use political power in the advancement of their notion of what is true.

[Adorno and all Frankfurt School ideologues say this is wrong because they are wise enough to know that there is no such thing as objective truth…]

In my humble assessment, Syllogistic logic which was first popularized by Aristotle, and then enshrined in the astronomy of Ptolemy and the mathematical logic of Euclid over 2000 years ago is a form of black magic. And it works by putting the mind of anyone who uses it into a cage of formal logic on the one hand while also believing in the lie that truth is somehow excreted out of the five senses.

Edgar Allan Poe identified this two-fold trap in his essay ‘Eureka: An Essay on the Material and Spiritual Universe’ as ‘Creeping’ vs ‘Crawling’.

I believe this is why occultists such as Averroes, Marcilio Ficinno, John Dee, and Francis Bacon, put so much work into popularizing Aristotle’s method of thinking with John Dee even devoting years translating Euclid’s elements into English. His occult follower Francis Bacon inverted Aristotle’s method to create an equally sterile method of thinking called Induction (vs Aristotle’s Deduction) but equally relied on Syllogistic axioms to build his edifices.

In many (but not all) cases, the anarchist influencer will not only denigrate any ‘big government’ advocates in history, but they will go further and even say that murder of ‘big government’ leaders such as Abraham Lincoln, Czar Alexander II, William Garfield, William McKinley or French President Sadi Carnot were great blessings that should be celebrated.

The fact anarchists were used to murder literally ALL of those leaders which made World War I possible is probably just a total coincidence…

Try a little test: Google the above world leaders who were assassinated between the Civil War and WW1 and count how many were killed by assassins brainwashed in proto-MK Ultra anarcho-communes.

Measuring ‘Good’ and ‘Evil’

When arriving at conclusions of who is doing ‘good’ or ‘evil’ either now or throughout history, some philosophical depth is needed to ensure that our standard of judgement is premised on reasonable criteria.

The only thing that qualifies someone as being ‘good’ from the radical anarchist’s mental filtration system is whether or not that person fought to eliminate laws, and enhance everybody’s ability to be left alone to do what they wilt (as the whole of the law)... inversely, ‘evil’ in this Manichean worldview is pretty much anything that has used laws, rules, systems that constrain everyone’s’ right to “do what they wilt.”

Everything that uses laws and planning for the general good = evil because it limits each individuals desires to do what they want, when they want.



Does this sound familiar?

It might be because it was the foundation for Aleister Crowley’s doctrine of Thelema which sits at the heart of modern satanism, and it is at the heart of early 18th century British Imperial occultist Bernard Mandeville who taught in his Fable of the Bees (still taught in universities across the world) that private vice was the cause of public virtue).

In this worldview, everything that destroys law (or organized nation states) becomes a ‘good’ to be desired by the Tyler Durdens/Ted Kaczynskis out there getting hard-ons for the destruction of industrial civilization.

This utopian anarcho ideal of destruction of all organized top-down systems ignores the fact that there are no actual cases anywhere in history where mass anarchist movements overthrew a social order and then went onto create something better out of the ashes of destruction. No kumbaya utopian communes ever emerged out of the ashes of civilisational breakdown. No democratic communalist Gardens of Eden emerged out of Color Revolutions.

None. Zero. Zilch.

I can hear someone say “But the French Revolution did this! Did not the French Revolution encapsulate the anarchist ideal of overthrowing an unjust order of monarchical, religious power and create something better?”

The Failure of Anarcho-Revolution

While the French have certainly embraced the French Revolution as a great national myth featuring a holiday called ‘Bastille Day’ (in celebration for the storming of the Bastille in 1789) and La Marseillaise as the national anthem, the evidence points to the dismal fact that the French revolution was more of a failure than many would like to admit.

Not only did 40,000 people get decapitated in secret trials for four years of a civil war that killed millions, total anarchy resulted in supply chains collapsing, and the monetary system melting down. This state of general chaos didn’t create utopian communes, or democratic idealic people power, but rather a vast power vacuum filled by a Napoleon Bonaparte who wasted no time declaring himself World Emperor and launched nearly two decades of global wars.

Was that a success worth cherishing?

What about the anarchist Paris Commune of 1871?

The anarchist mobs successfully took control of Paris for two months and like their 1792 Jacobin predecessors, abolished most Christian churches, schools, and encouraged ‘self-policing’. After two months in power, the mob had no means of production, crime was rampant, and social fabric collapsed to the point that the national guard took back control under Napoleon III. At this point, a more draconian police state was created as Napoleon III put France back into a pro-war trajectory.

On the attacks against us

While recent slanders work hard to portray Cynthia and myself as crypto-fascist-controlled-opposition who sold our souls for technocracy, the following facts are always ignored:

For one, we have spent years mapping out the deep state structures penetrating all countries… Russia and China included.

Both Cynthia and I simply prove that this ancient supranational feudal evil which orchestrated the collapse is not Chinese.

It is rather, run by the City of London, institutions of the old European nobility, occult societies that once managed the Roman Empire and have set up Project Stargate in the USA as the hub of global 21st century new feudal empire with penetrations INTO Russia, China and other nations.

To repeat: This agency of transhumanist Orwellian feudalism does NOT EMANATE OUT OF China or Russia, but rather has penetrated INTO Russia and China... just as it has penetrated INTO the western states who once had leadership and a cultural vitality capable of resisting it.

Second: Throughout our public writings, and presentations, both Cynthia and I also demonstrated that there exist Chinese and Russian patriots in positions of high influence who are unwilling to sacrifice their ancient cultures on an altar of depopulation, and who have been battling those supranational transhuman Stargate swamp creatures, while we in the west have largely succumbed to it.

This is why George Soros was kicked out of China in 1989, and why former WEF-trustee Jack Ma was taken down and Alibaba placed under government control when Ma called for an overthrow of China’s national banking system in 2020.

It is why over five million Chinese officials and party members have been punished since Xi began purging the swamp in 2013, and is why China has faced vast asymmetric warfare with its supply chains targetted, its New Silk Road destablized on every continent in favor of BlackRock, its banking system destabilized by Goldman Sachs and London attacks (see Cynthia’s part 2 in her new series.)

And let’s not forget the US military encirclement of China which continued through Obama, Trump, Biden and Trump.

Third: Neither Cynthia nor I have ever stated that an evil Orwellian perversion of ‘multipolarity’ is not possible or desired by the oligarchy which they have called a one world government or a League of Nations. Ironically, many anarchists who are fond of Bertrand Russell, father of 20th century positivism, ignore the fact that though he wrote the book Proposed Roads to Freedom: Socialism, Anarchism, and Syndicalism and speaks well of anarchism, he ultimately concludes that the best of socialism, anarchism and syndicalism are all meant to ultimately lead its followers to adopt a League of Nations system, aka One World Government…

We are simply saying that a positive lawful version of multipolarity which is not Orwellian exists and is currently being defended by forces using political power in battle within Eurasia as a whole and most specifically China.

What We Do: Studies in Context and Nuance

Cynthia and I have written books about this agenda both in history and our present moment. Throughout our research we have been explaining that this evil Orwellian perversion is not the only expression of multipolarity that has ever existed. This is not to be confused with the idea of corporate globalism or a one world government.

This is what I did in my first book series ‘The Untold History of Canada’ (written between 2012-2015).

The Clash of the Two Canadas

In that four volume series, I address the questions:

What does it mean to be Canadian? Are Canadians more ‘British’ or ‘American’ or something else? How did Canada become an advanced industrial society with high living standards when we are part of the British monarchical system of global influence which is typically opposed to permitting large scale projects or scientific progress in its satraps. Throughout that study, I discovered that there is no singular ‘Canadian’ identity, but rather two opposing traditions, where one was led by genuine nation builders inspired by the best of the U.S. republic in the form of Isaac Buchanan, Wilfrid Laurier, C.D. Howe, Premier WAC Bennett, and Premier Daniel Johnson Sr… while the other ‘Canada’ was a City of London synthetic construct designed to undermine any genuine national identity.

I continued this study in my four volume series Clash of the Two Americas published between 2018-2022.

In this series I asked: ‘What does it mean to be an American’? Why have so many American leaders died while in office and what were they doing?

As outlined in that series, I demonstrated that, much like Canada, there are two opposing paradigms clashing over what tradition will represent the USA domestically and for the world… with one tradition serving as the basis of a Pax Americana, organized by the financial centers of Wall Street, and secret societies like the Scottish Rite and Skull and Bone agencies.

This evil tradition is counter-posed to the healthier paradigm which made the US revolution possible in the first place, and represents a creativity-driven ideal enshrined in the founding documents and represented by the greatest American statesmen who were willing to risk their lives for their sense of conscience.

Both use centralized power to do things, except one uses this power for evil and the other uses it for good.

The Clash of the Two Sciences

This is the same phenomenon that I showcase in Science Unshackled where I extend this study to the question of revolutionary scientific discoveries.

While a dominant narrative of science history shapes public thinking today, is it true or infused with lies? Were Sir Isaac Newton, Rene Descartes, Charles Darwin and Niels Bohr (godfather of modern Quantum Mechanics) truly the great scientists we’ve been told, or have we been lied to? Throughout this book, I advance the case that not one, but rather TWO opposing traditions, each laying claim to the title ‘western science’ has existed since the times of Plato, Aristotle, and Aristarchus to the present age… yet while one of them has an unbroken lineage of actually generating discoveries of universal principles, the other is a mere doppleganger that can, at best, steal, and mimic, but not actually make true discoveries.

The same can be said of the clash of the two multipolarities.

In fact, through a study of the science of universal history (rooted in a study of the battle over ideas of principle and their application), it can be observed that an idea of Natural Law and an international order founded upon the love of Justice and Wisdom has always existed. Never perfectly of course, but has always been there as a subtle, driving force of positive change.

In Plato’s works this challenge was defined by ‘The One and the Many’- that is to say, how can a one humanity exist while cherishing the differences of individuals, and diverse cultures and religions which make up that oneness of the human family?

Must all differences be smothered into some homogenous “wholeness”… must the world be depopulated for peace to be imposed from a Hegemon?

Must the population be kept degenerate in a cave believing in shadow myths in order to be herded and managed for ‘the greater good’?

Or can our personal freedom and individuality be cherished while also honoring the beautiful differences in cultures and religions without going to war? Can systems and cultural norms be defended which enhance the well-being of the collective while also protecting the diversity of the parts?

This concept was termed “heavenly kingdom” in some circles of the west, and Tianxia (Confucianism’s Mandate of Heaven) in Asia. It was also termed Augustine’s City of God where all humanity attains true freedom to mature our hearts and minds/free will and sense of duty together. This set of meta-ideas animated grand strategy since the days of Solon, Confucius, Aeschylus, Plato, Alexander the Great, Cicero and Augustine to the present age.

If you did not know about this arc of history, don’t feel bad.

An immense amount of effort has been exerted to wipe the evidence of this battle of paradigms out of existence. It isn’t permitted in our academic system or media.

Under the influence of the High Priests of the Frankfurt School, there is no room for universal principles shaping any battle over ideas for good and evil. In this cynical worldview so prevalent among anarcho-commentators evangelizing their gospel of ‘do what thou whilst as the whole of the law’, hope is a sign of weakness, and the different shades of grey that shape reality actually lean heavily toward black.

So for anyone who has been eating up slanderers that Cynthia and I are “Multipolar maxxing” China shills, I could only encourage you to check out my recent episode of Breaking Free of Psyops on China’s Social Credit System: Fact or Fiction? where I lay out the British Cayman Islands and Dutch South African powers influencing the technocratic parasite inside of China as well as Xi Jinping’s provable battles to reign in this foreign agency:

And try out Cynthia’s essay on the Anglo-American origins of China’s social credit system which takes that thesis to another level demonstrating the role of London Opium Banks that have created the Fintech transhumanist social credit gestapo and set up their base in Silicon Valley and run Project Stargate.

For a dissection of the Deep State transhumanist structures inside of Russia which have been at war with the legitimate representatives of the Russian people and culture, check out volume 3 of my Clash of the Two Americas (chapter 29) or interviews with Vanessa Beeley and Badlands Media available on canadianpatriot.org

Lastly, I invite everyone to review the content on our growing Comprehensive China Dossier which addresses information pertaining to the present, and deep past which anarcho-cultists cannot look at because reality doesn’t fit with their utopian religious precepts.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).