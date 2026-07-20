Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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James Filbird's avatar
James Filbird
4h

Well stated, Matt. You’re one of the most intelligent people writing on Substack saying so many important things about geopolitics, history and cultural understanding. It’s no wonder you and Cynthia are being attacked by the Controlled Opposition here on this platform. It’s obvious they won’t stop you from doing what you do best - truth-telling and fact finding. Keep up the excellent work you two are doing here. Cheers.

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Céline Lagacé's avatar
Céline Lagacé
3h

Dear friends, étant donné que je ne fréquente que très rarement les réseaux sociaux, -je suis allergique- je n'étais pas au courant que c'était votre tour d'être dénigrer sur ces plateformes infernales. Pour vous avoir suivi de longue date et possédée plusieurs de vos livres et de vos essaies et textes que j'ai dégusté religieusement, j'en suis totalement attristée et décontenancée. Je ne peux imaginée ou croire que notre société en soit rendue à autant de bassesses et de barbaries. Mais hélas, c'est la vérité qui nous darde tous les jours. J'en suis très amère et choquée. J'ose espérer que vos admirables flèches rejoindront les "brillants" pervers qui manigances tout ce système d'annulation d'individus qui ont le courage de d'être des sauveurs de l'humanité en un monde de chaos et de noirceur. Je vous aime et vous souhaite la meilleure chance au monde pour poursuivre votre précieux travail de collaboration vous et Cynthia. Que la lumière soit! Cordialement, Céline Lagacé

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