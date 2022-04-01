In this discussion with patriot, activist and podcast host Mel K, I was asked to break down the history of eugenics as it evolved after WWII into a multi-headed hydra of transhumanism now threatening to reduce the world population under a new technocratic dark age.

This investigation takes us into the story of a weakened British Empire desperate to regain its collapsing hegemony after 1865 and the founding of a strange think tank called the X Club by a misanthropic grand strategist named Thomas Huxley whose Darwin project was integral to a total overhaul of imperial governing structures.

This project not only created certain magazines like Nature, but also popularized the concept that imperialism (the struggle of the “most fit” against the “least fit” within a closed system of diminishing returns) was embedded into the fabric of nature itself.

The extension of these perverse ideas into human social organization under the guidance of Darwin’s cousin Francis Galton (founder of eugenics) was a logical next step to this project which was put into action by two powerful new think tanks called The Fabian Society and Round Table Group.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .