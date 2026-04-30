I had known of Kurt Metzger from his excellent co-hosting role on the Jimmy Dore Show, but didn’t realize that the man’s passion for unravelling the shenanigans of mystery cults, assassinations, and psychological warfare extended so broadly… and had I not joined him for an episode of his ‘Derp with Kurp’ podcast, I would not have made that discovery for a long time.

So I hope you enjoy this fast paced broadcast which takes you through the Oneida Cult behind President Garfield’s murder (and another two cults behind the murders of Lincoln and McKinley), the role of Canada’s leading post WW2 assassination bureau in murdering JFK, the origins of mystery cults, St Augustine’s battles with manicheans, Donatists and Pelagians, the roots of the Punic War and more.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

A message to all subscribers:

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