In this episode of American Journal on Infowars, I chatted with Harrison Smith about my new book series 'Revenge of the Mystery Cults' and the connection between ancient mystery religions of ancient times, to gnosticism, Templars, Nizari Assassins, Edgar Poe, Jack the Ripper, Solomon’s Temple, the Esalen Institute and today's Greater Israel geopolitical mess. And yes it’s all connected.

Or watch on Rumble here , Youtube here , or Bitchute here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress