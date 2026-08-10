As many people know, Anton Chaitkin is a legend in the realm of history research stretching back five decades of original work, political activism and profound discoveries that have shed light on historical truths that would have been rubbed out of our collective memory were it not for his efforts.

The methodology and discoveries he has promoted in his thousands of essays and books have shaped the minds of countless researchers and citizens which includes myself.

Currently Anton is balancing a major challenge of writing the most important book series of his entire life devoted to shedding light on America’s fight for universal progress (from Franklin to Kennedy) into the light of day. His work can also be found on his Substack here.

Sadly this Herculean effort needs to be balanced with the challenge of caring for his wife Janice on a daily basis who has suffered from Leukemia for years. The costs and time needed to provide for Janice’s treatment, nursing services and other needs make his important history research work difficult.

I would like to request that everyone who has been positively affected by Anton’s work over the years provide some assistance to both lighten his and Janice’s burdens while also helping to free him up to do the sort of original research that our world desperately needs at this moment of crisis in history.

(Donors who give more than $50 will get a free digital copy of Anton’s America’s Fight For Universal Progress and for donations of $100 or more, I have been authorized to send both published digital volumes)