Identifying False Post-WWII Narratives

What if everything you’ve ever been taught about the causes of the Cold War were a lie? What if leading Nazis like Reinhardt Gehlen (chief of Nazi intelligence) and his entire network were reconstituted in West Germany by leading figures running the CIA? What if these same agencies also created a nihilistic cult of ugliness in literature, film, painting and music in order to destroy the deeper German cultural heritage of Bach, Beethoven, Schiller, Lessing and Mendelsohn in order to enslave society both in Germany and more broadly?

This week I had the pleasure to moderate a lecture delivered by renowned peace activist and historian Irene Eckert who shed light onto these questions and more, starting with the untimely death of Franklin Roosevelt and the destruction of his anti-imperial post-WW2 vision.

Irene Eckert is a teacher of German literature and history. She has also served as Editor-in-Chief of Arbeitskreis for Peace Policy and Nuclear Free Europe (http://akf-europe.org/ She recently composed an essay based on the material outlined in her lecture found here.)