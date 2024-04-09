IN about four weeks, Cynthia and I will join up with Alex Krainer, Eamon McKinney and a few other interesting minds in Thailand for a four day event featuring lots of big ideas, and edifying conversation. I asked the event organizer Patrick Kell to write up a brief invitation to everyone following me on substack. So without further ado, here is a word from Patrick…

“My name is Patrick Kell and I belong to a group called 'Samui Real’ based on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. Samui Real is a critical thinkers’ community that meets weekly in person to discuss geopolitics, history, the financial system, major events as well as a broad range of other topics.

It gives me great pleasure to announce that we will host a special event week in a casual setting on the beautiful island of Koh Samui; a series of extremely high-value week-day live talks by three incredible speakers for the 3 consecutive evenings of May 7th-9th, followed by a dinner on May 10th, 2024.\

We are honored to have Matt Ehret, Cynthia Chung and Alex Krainer come in person to Koh Samui to speak to our Samui Real group. Each of them will give a talk on a different day and each talk will be followed by a Q & A session on the third evening there will be a special 3-speaker panel discussion on events happening in the world.

In addition to our above guest speakers, we are also privileged to have other highly-sought after speakers already among us here on Samui who will be attending the talks. If timing permits, we may also be joined via zoom (or another platform) by one or two other political analysts from overseas during the panel discussion.

The talks are all scheduled in the evening to give participants (including Matt, Cynthia & Alex) time to relax, experience the island and enjoy themselves. It also allows those who are flying in from different cities around Thailand or from overseas, a fantastic opportunity to connect with other like-minded people and network. The importance of creating micro communities cannot be understated. I sincerely hope that people grasp the immensity of this opportunity to meet such high calibre, highly sought-after speakers IN PERSON as well as other like-minded people.

This small, in-person event was originally intended to be a SAMUI REAL in-house event, but after some thought we decided to throw it out there to see if there is potential interest among followers of Matt, Cynthia and Alex to join us. We fully realise and apologise that it is very last minute!

Our desire is to bring some great minds together at the same time, in the same physical location to share and discuss ideas, educate ourselves, offer suggestions and co-create solutions on how we can all navigate these uncertain and rapidly-changing times.

If you are interested in attending, please reach out to Patrick Kell via our <samuireal.org> website. Just drop me a message in the "contact" section.

I will offer more details such as talk schedule, prices, actual location of talks and can help with accommodation if necessary.

We expect about 50-60 participants to attend. If interest greatly exceeds that number, then we will strive to adjust accordingly to make it work.

Event: "The Gathering of Minds"

-the Koh Samui Critical Thinkers' Forum 2024-

Dates: May 7-9, 2024 (Tue, Wed & Thur) &

Location: Koh Samui, THAILAND