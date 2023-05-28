If you ever needed a reason to go to Hamilton, Ontario, this is it... ['Never Again is Now Global' with Vera Sherav June 16]
I will be honored to join up with holocaust survivor and radical truth-teller Vera Sherav (and some other very interesting patriots) on June 16 in Hamilton Ontario for a screening of a new documentary starring Vera, along with a gala of dance, music and stimulating presentations.
Other presenters who will be there live include: Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, Trish Wood, Viva Frei, Eddie Cornell, Amanda Forbes and Christine Anderson (German MP).
Visit Trinityproductions.ca for more information and help spread the word by sharing the poster below on social media.
Yours in the fight
Matt
We Are In The Midst
Of A Chemistry Contest:
Natural Immunity
vs
Pfizer
Moderna
AstraZeneca
J&J
Spoiler Alert: Bet The Reigning Champion.
HEAVY
How wonderful that you are joining up with Vera Sherav, such a courageous and heroic holocaust survivor, truth-teller . I am eagerly awaiting the new documentary starring Vera.
Everyday I look forward to hearing your interviews which are exceptional and so informative. Thank you, Matt, for all you do.