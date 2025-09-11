Matt Ehret's Insights

3h

“Normie-friendlie” 😆 (but that’s apropos…) Anyone who questioned the accepted and published theory was labelled a “conspiracy theorist” with memes of tinfoil hats. After 20 years as a fighter pilot, I had worked at Air Canada for a year. Our layover hotel was right next to the WTC (but wasn’t damaged). The complete airspace freeze and subsequent security measures made my life very difficult, ultimately being furloughed for a year. I was angry with Bin Laden… As the “official narrative” formed, I became very uncomfortable with it. There were many things which didn’t add-up, but I was afraid to stick my neck out from the herd.

I urge everyone to watch this movie. It’s exceedingly well researched and produced. The conclusions he comes to are plausible. They will make you uncomfortable, but they’re not outlandish. The bottom line is that this event eventually spurred-on exceedingly long wars in 2 different countries, with numbers of deaths far-exceeding those of the event itself. Is it possible that the government lied to us? 😲 Watch, and make your own conclusions…

4h

Watched it once, halfway through again just in case I missed anything. Thoroughly recommended such great detail some of which I hadn't heard previously.

