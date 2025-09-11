My friend Brad Zerbo spent the last seven years constructing what I can honestly say is the most thorough, comprehensive, rigorous and normie-friendly proof of the lies of 9-11 and the real culprits.
His film CODEX 9/11 is a must-watch for all truth seekers and an important weapon in the arsenel against those forces that have infiltrated our nations over the course of generations and are driving us into a new global war of each against all as we speak.
If you were going to only watch one single 9-11 film in your life time, this would be it.
“Normie-friendlie” 😆 (but that’s apropos…) Anyone who questioned the accepted and published theory was labelled a “conspiracy theorist” with memes of tinfoil hats. After 20 years as a fighter pilot, I had worked at Air Canada for a year. Our layover hotel was right next to the WTC (but wasn’t damaged). The complete airspace freeze and subsequent security measures made my life very difficult, ultimately being furloughed for a year. I was angry with Bin Laden… As the “official narrative” formed, I became very uncomfortable with it. There were many things which didn’t add-up, but I was afraid to stick my neck out from the herd.
I urge everyone to watch this movie. It’s exceedingly well researched and produced. The conclusions he comes to are plausible. They will make you uncomfortable, but they’re not outlandish. The bottom line is that this event eventually spurred-on exceedingly long wars in 2 different countries, with numbers of deaths far-exceeding those of the event itself. Is it possible that the government lied to us? 😲 Watch, and make your own conclusions…
Watched it once, halfway through again just in case I missed anything. Thoroughly recommended such great detail some of which I hadn't heard previously.