Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cliff Morham's avatar
Cliff Morham
2h

Wish I could be there but if you're ever in far SW Ont (solid conservative) would would be great to see you speak.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Clarage's avatar
Michael Clarage
7h

I will not be up there on those dates - but good luck on the live show

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture