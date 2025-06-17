Greetings

I want to extend an invitation to anyone who will be in or near Calgary Alberta on June 25 and/or June 29 to come attend two live events where I will be speaking.

Event #1: The Courage to Listen

The first event on Wednesday June 25 at 6pm is hosted by the Calgary-Lougheed United Conservative Party of Alberta titled ‘The Courage to Listen: Building a Framework for a Sovereign Alberta’ where I will be speaking alongside a number of esteemed patriots such as Ben Trudeau, Chris Simms (Canadian Tax Payers Federation), Bruce Pardy (Professor and author of the Alberta Declaration of Independence), Dr. Michael Wagner (Author of Time to Leave, Canada Cannot be Fixed), Peter McCaffrey (President of the Alberta Institute) and Mitch Sylvester (CEO of Alberta Prosperity Project). Get your tickets for that here.

Event #2: Introduction to Occult Geopolitics

And then on Sunday June 29 from 3-6pm, get tickets for my event on Introduction to Occult Geopolitics featuring an introduction to the darker and too-often-ignored esoteric undercurrents shaping global events with a focus on the roots of the current crisis in the Middle East.

Spaces are EXTREMELY limited for this event, so get your tickets here.

(Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the venue)

Signed books will be available for purchase at both events.