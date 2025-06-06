A reminder to all: Put Sunday June 8 at 11am ET on your calendar as I launch a new platform called 'Pluralia Dialogos' with the first session's guests Alex Krainer and Lt. Col. (ret) Karen Kwiatkowski who will deliver their assessment of our crisis ridden world with a look to solutions.

Pluralia Dialogos is a special project tied to the American University in Moscow and Pluralia which hosts the annual Verona Eurasian Economic Forum, and which describes themselves as “A large and free space for encouraging cultural discussions with multipolar approach using an online platform with strong media coverage. A fluent analytical center open for individuals that shape public opinion and represent all schools of thought, from all amplitudes and political and cultural areas. A space for constant contemplation where each person is intellectually “orthodox” and nobody is considered a “heretic,” for a joint search for solutions and an inclusive and stable world of the future.”

Tune into the first Pluralia Dialogos forum on Sunday June 8 at 11am ET here:

https://pluraliadialogos.com/sessions/dialogos-peace-roundtable-june-8-2025/

https://www.youtube.com/@PluraliaDialogos

