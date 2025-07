Tune in to Pluralia Dialogos in One hour (Sunday July 27 at 11am ET) where I will be hosting a live stream roundtable featuring Professor Come Carpentier and Caleb Maupin as special guests

Here's the link to the show on the Dialogos website:

https://pluraliadialogos.com/sessions/tragedy-and-hope-guests-caleb-maupin-and-come-carpentier/

and here is the Youtube link where it will live stream:

Please share with your contacts and friends (and subscribe to the Dialogos Youtube channel too)