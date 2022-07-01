Canadians and Americans will be celebrating their nations’ achievements this July 1 (Canada Day) and July 4 (Independence Day).

In the past, these holidays have served as opportunities to recall the sacrifices of past generations who worked towards a better future for their grandchildren.

In both nations, countless pioneers had opened up the western frontier, settled new homesteads, gave their lives to stop the success of the fascist machine of WW2 and built the country during the 30 prosperous years after 1945.

Sadly, the policies coming from the governing class in the USA and Canada have not given patriots much to celebrate in recent times. If you are a reader of this Substack, I don’t have to convince you of this fact. However, if we are to honor those who came before us, and give back to those yet to come, it is important to take the opportunity of these days of national remembrance to emerse ourselves into the deeper living history of those battles which have been erased from “official” historical narratives.

It is also important that we take the power and insight that arises through such studies to do everything we can to act as Benjamin Franklin would have acted in similar dire circumstances. That is to say: be Creative, and organize for solutions that are both 1) necessary and 2) possible.

Policies that can break our nations free from the shackles of those forces of evil that wish to undo the accomplishments of the past by reducing humanity to a status of underpopulated cattle can still arise even at this late stage. Programs that increase food production, energy availability, peaceful cooperation amongst civilizations and banking reform are all possible and necessary. It requires only intelligent action animated by hard won knowledge.

As a thank you to all paid subscribers, you can download PDFs of all of the Untold History of Canada books, all Canadian Patriot Review magazines (from 2012 to 2020) and also the Clash of the Two Americas trilogy including the new audiobook using the links below.

Anyone who upgrades to a paid subscription between now and July 4th will be able to access this content (as well as the usual regular invitations to our weekly seminars and workshops).

Click here to download all of the free content: