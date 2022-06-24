Both Abraham Lincoln and William McKinley lived their lives according to certain fundamental principles and identities which are desperately needed in today's crisis-ridden world, and without the which any hope for redemption of either the republican party, or the United States of America were lost.

Sadly, narratives crafted by the enemies of both men over the course of 100+ years have tended to paint these martyred presidents as either "more than human" angelic beings or "less than human" corrupt tyrants.

In either instance of fallacy, the actual humanity of either man is lost and future generations lose the ability to identify with the struggles, tribulations, challenges, wisdom and virtues which animated the hearts and minds of both Lincoln and McKinley and which must be revived today.

In this discussion with the Alternative Educational Alliance's Vincent Boccarossa and Brandi Barnes, I was invited to shed light on the political, economic and geopolitical policies of both men, and the dynamic of world history shaping the world stage which Lincoln and McKinley stepped onto. Important facts surrounding the hand of British intelligence behind the murder of both men is also unpacked as well as the rise of the the City of London’s Fifth Column in the USA.

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the 'Untold History of Canada' book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy.

