Derryl Hermanutz
"Describing the importance of a national bank, Hamilton wrote:

“A nation, that has no mines of its own, must derive the precious metals from others; generally speaking, in exchange for the products of its labor and industry."

An Austrian School economist - who believes gold is the only "real" money and we live in a barter economy where produced goods (like gold and silver coins) are traded for other produced goods (like tin buckets and leather coats and aircraft carrier battle groups) - might agree with Hamilton. But neither Hamilton nor the Austrian School (nor any of the other mainstream schools of economics) understand money and banking, and that is the fatal flaw in all their reasoning.

Money is not a commodity that is produced. It is a means of exchange - purchasing power - that is created out of nothing. Money is the power to purchase ownership of the Earth and command human action. By offering to pay enough money you can induce people to think, say, do, build, make, pretty much everything that is within human power to do. By offering to pay enough money you can buy ownership of every material thing including the water you drink and the ground you are standing on. Money buys ownership of the Earth and everything and everyone in it. The power to create and allocate money is the power to decide who gets to command human action and who gets to own the Earth.

Benjamin Franklin's Pennsylvania colony, and other colonies, issued their own money, their own means of exchange. "Banks" did not issue the money as loans at interest. "The government" issued the money simply by printing scrip and using it to pay for what the government purchased from "the economy." This provided sellers of the stuff with money to use buying stuff from each other. By printing and spending money, the government provided the economy with a money supply to use.

The money was not issued as a repayable loan - debt at interest. It was issued as debt-free government-issued money, not "backed" by gold (commodities) or bonds (government debts, payable in money) or anything other than the people's need for some form of money to use to buy-sell stuff among each other. It is its use-value that gives money value, not its backing by commodities or debt. The colonial economies flourished with their adequate but not excessive supply of government-issued debt-free money. Which is why Britain - ruled by the City of London bankers - banned colonial money issuance which sparked the American Revolution.

Hamilton favored bank-issued money. Banks do not create money and spend it into circulation. Banks create money and lend it to borrowers (debtors) who spend it into circulation. Debtors owe all the borrowed money back to the banks who loaned the money into existence. It doesn't matter if the bank-issued money is "backed" by gold coins in the bank's vault, or fractional reserves of gold in the bank's vault. The "money" that banks create is the account balances in borrowers' bank accounts, that can be spent by check, or can be "cashed out" for payment in banknotes that the banks printed themselves (before central banks acquired a monopoly on printing banknotes).

Lincoln's government printed and spent United States Treasury Notes - greenbacks: government issued debt-free paper money. Not "bank" notes. "Treasury" notes. The South printed and spent their own graybacks for the same reason: to avoid the catastrophic 24-36% interest rates the banks demanded for loans of their 'gold-backed' checkable deposit account balances and paper banknotes.

The battle is not about British free trade vs the American system of protective tariffs. The battle is over who issues the money: Governments? or Banks? Is the money created by governments and spent or given into circulation to provide the economy with a supply of debt-free money to use; money that does not have to be paid back (taken out of circulation) to the issuer? Or is the money created by banks and loaned into existence as repayable debt and spent into circulation by debtors to give the banks command and control power over who gets money for what purposes?

Banks that, when debtors default on repaying the created out of nothing money, acquire ownership of the real produced wealth (houses, businesses, infrastructure, industries, national resources) that the borrowers pledged as collateral against their borrowing? "Banking" is the systematic transfer of the real wealth of the Earth out of the hands of the people who produced it to the bankers who financed it with created out of nothing money.

"Political economy" - if it does not begin with the understanding that we live in a buy-sell for money economy and the money is created out of nothing either by banks or by governments - is a fairy tale exercise in delusion.

