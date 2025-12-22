Matt Ehret's Insights

In Defense of Lyndon LaRouche (Understanding the Slanders, the Process Church and Was LaRouche a Marxist)?

Part 1: Debunking a handful of misconceptions for the first time
Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret
Dec 22, 2025

On this episode of The Doenut Factory, I took the opportunity to respond to an audience member inquiring about claims that the late American economist Lyndon LaRouche was “an evil an fascist cult leader” according to the writings of The High Times’ propagandist Dennis King.

In the this short video, I address this oft-cited claim and follow it up with an answer to the question: “Was LaRouche a Marxist (and was Marx plagiarizing Lincoln’s system)”? which I answer in part two below:

Watch the full episode (The Order of the Garter Hidden Hierarchies of Power & The Reset of 1348) here

For more on LaRouche:

Why Sergey Glazyev’s Memorial to the Legacy of Lyndon LaRouche Matters

Matthew Ehret
·
September 16, 2022
Why Sergey Glazyev’s Memorial to the Legacy of Lyndon LaRouche Matters

Originally published on the Strategic Culture Foundation

Article: Memorial Honoring the Life of Lyndon LaRouche held in NY City

Lyndon LaRouche’s Economics at the End of a Delusion

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

