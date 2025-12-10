Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morrigan Johnson's avatar
Morrigan Johnson
2m

A lot of my friends have just come to accept that princes and princesses are cool so long as I get to save them. I do not believe that neuroticism and post literacy will keep the lights on and the water running, however.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture