In Defense of The Nation State and Standing Against Feudalism (A study of Rosicrucian Fire starters)

For some strange reason, certain people are beginning to think that a world run by hereditary princes, feudalism and new knighthoods is a great way to stop the Great Reset and restore freedom.

Many of those people have become persuaded to think like Tony Blair (Knight of the Order of the Garter) or Henry Kissinger (Knight of the Order of St Michael and St George) that this new promised age of freedom requires the destruction of the sovereign nation state and even a cleansing period of total purgative violence within nations of the Trans Atlantic.

In this action packed episode of Rogue News, V and I demolish these beliefs by introducing the real horrors of medieval Europe, feudalism, chivalric orders and princely fiefdoms.

We do this by exploring the Rosicrucian manipulation of the 30 Years War, the Gnostic-Templar ritual manipulation of the Crusades and later 100 Years War and even the English and later French Civil Wars of 1640-49 and 1789-1794.

The application of these lessons to today’s world (including a defense of the Peace of Westphalia which established the foundations of the Modern Nation State) is driven home in the final section of this episode of Rogue News.

