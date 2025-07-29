Matt Ehret's Insights

In Defense of William McKinley featuring Sam Labrier (A Canadian Patriot Podcast)

Jul 29, 2025
Historian Sam Labrier defends the honor of the martyred President William McKinley by demonstrating that, contrary to popular belief, McKinley was not the imperial war president as he is too often proclaimed by the left, but was rather an ardent peace maker and follower of the tradition of Abraham Lincoln.

Sam demonstrates that the rightful source of that legacy of evil, imperialism and racism which transformed America into a globalist empire is actually Theodore Roosevelt, who is foolishly lionized by the conservative right as a great patriot.

Sam investigates the family connections of Teddy Roosevelt which take us into the inner echelons of Confederate Intelligence, the Boston-NY blue-blood establishment, and the British oligarchy.

Or watch on Youtube here, Rumble here, or Odyssee here

Stay tuned for part two of this series (featuring Anton Chaitkin) coming up on Friday.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. Since 2012, I have has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, The Revenge of the Mystery Cults Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos and Breaking History on Badlands Media

Follow Canadian Patriot for more:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

🎧 Spotify: Canadian Patriot Podcast

