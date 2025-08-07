In this episode of In Lay Terms, I joined up with host Peyman Askary to talk about the detonators placed into our banking system, my new film, the origins of the Five Eyes and British Security Cooperation, Camp X, Technocracy rising, the Bronfman influence over Brookfield, the dangers of the Golden Dome, the threats facing the Greater Eurasian Alliance, the influence of the undead British Empire, my critique of Trump’s mis-use of protective tariffs, and the Cult of Saturn/Cronos.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos.

