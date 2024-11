In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I chat with former Ontario Parliamentarian and perennial freedom fighter Randy Hillier about his political career, essential battles against the machinations of the provincial conservative party of Ontario and broader federal technocratic establishment and also his thoughts about the role of Canadian activists, citizens and policy makers (whose consciences are in tact) within the context of a MAGA-run USA.

