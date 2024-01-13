The following is an invitation to the next RTF lecture by David Gosselin (description below followed by the Zoom link to access the live event on Sunday Jan. 14 at 2pm ET) for paid subscribers at the very bottom):

Lecture Description (Sunday Jan. 14 at 2pm Eastern Time)

With the advent of the Golden Renaissance, the worlds of Classical Greece and Judeo-Christianity found themselves re-invigorated and reborn.

With a renewed desire for ancient wisdom and Christian love, man was understood as being made in the image of a creative, rational and loving God. His mind could be understood and his creation explored without end, and always bear new fruits. Likewise, so too could man learn to explore and discover his own self and nature made in this image, and thereby reap its divine fruits, which were and continue to be inexhaustible today, tomorrow and in any age.

However, this optimistic notion of man as fundamentally creative and good was not liked by everyone. The Luciferian tribes of old had their spiritual and intellectual hegemony challenged, as it had been ages before. This fundamental problem is perhaps best embodied in the Changing Images of Man document by the Stanford Research Institute. There, the authors observe:

In contrast to the Greek notion of “man,” the Judeo-Christian view holds that “man” is essentially separate from [and] the rightful master over nature. This view inspired a sharp rate of increase in technological advances in Western Europe throughout the Medieval period. On the other hand, the severe limitations of scholastic methodology, and the restrictive views of the Church, prevented the formulation of an adequate scientific paradigm. It was not until the Renaissance brought a new climate of individualism and free inquiry that the necessary conditions for a new paradigm were provided. Interestingly, the Renaissance scholars turned to the Greeks to rediscover the empirical method. The Greeks possessed an objective science of things “out there,” which D. Campbell (1959) terms the “epistemology of the other.” This was the basic notion that nature was governed by laws and principles which could be discovered, and it was this that the Renaissance scholars then developed into science as we have come to know it. (The Changing Images of Man, 104)

Various responses and geopolitical maneuverings were undertaken, but without any complete success. The spark that was unleashed throughout Western civilization was never fully extinguished. Alas, it was understood that only if the fundamental classical Judeo-Christian image of man were re-imagined could the reigning Luciferian powers of the West ever achieve their ultimate designs. In Aldous Huxley's final masterpiece of predictive programming, the Island, we find the ultimate revolution pioneer working out his most sophisticated answer to the Luciferian elite's perennial problem, which continues to be embodied in the classical traditions of Platonism and Christianity to this day.

A medley of tantric and drug-infused mysticism, along with various other practices imported from the East (as Western oligarchies have been wont to do since time immemorial), where Huxley's final answer to Christianity and Platonism concludes is where our story of the Esalen Institute begins--one of the pivotal Luciferian brain trusts of our own age. Join us as we venture into the heart of the modern Luciferian problem in the West and rediscover what the reigning Western oligarchical establishment fears more than anything else today.

Click below to access the live event: