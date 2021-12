As a paid subscriber, you are cordially invited to participate in this week’s live Rising Tide Foundation lecture entitled: "Who Benefits from Africa's Poverty? How the Oligarchy has Kept a Continent Underdeveloped Since the 1970s?"

https://zoom.us/j/91842888696?pwd=K2VqLzcvMWdFWlFSY0s4dTFsMXY1QT09

Speaker: PD Lawton, a South African journalist, activist …