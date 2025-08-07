Invitation for Pluralia Dialogos: Global Tariffs as Bullying, Brilliance or Suicide? (Featuring Dimitry Lascaris and Martin Sieff)
August 10 at 11am ET
Greetings everyone
On Sunday August 10 at 11am Eastern Time, join me, Martin Sieff and Dimitry Lascaris for the next episode of Pluralia Dialogos where we will discuss Trump's various trade deals, and the peculiar use of protective tariffs in the context of the accelerating danger of economic meltdown, the rise of the multipolar alliance and danger of war on multiple fronts. Will these tariffs benefit or hurt the USA and what comes next?
Watch (and participate) on the Youtube live stream here
or watch directly on the Pluralia Dialogos website here
If you missed the last episode featuring Come Carpentier and Caleb Maupin, you can now watch it here.
Yours in the fight
Matthew Ehret
Director, Rising Tide Foundation
Senior Fellow, American University in Moscow
Host, Pluralia Dialogos