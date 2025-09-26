Over the coming few weeks, the Rising Tide Foundation will be hosting a series of lectures available to all paid subscribers on the topic of ‘Science Unshackled’ with several presentations detailing the forgotten battles to bring about real discoveries and the efforts by the oligarchy to suppress those discoveries during the course of the past couple of centuries.

The Schedule will be:

September 28: Martin Sieff on Fritz Haber - The Scientific Genius Who Fed the World and Proved Malthus Wrong

October 5: Hans Schantz on the Rockefeller Sabotage of Quantum Physics

October 12: Professor Andre Assis on The Experimental and Historical Foundations of Electricity.

October 19: Peter Scholtz on The Science of Nation Building and Rail Development

The first of this series will be delivered by my good friend Martin Sieff this Sunday September 28 at 2pm Eastern Time on the topic of Fritz Haber: the brilliant mind that destroyed the Malthusian population models over a century ago.

