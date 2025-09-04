This Sunday will be jam packed with geopolitical and historical insights starting with Pluralia Dialogos’ livestream at 11am ET where I will be speaking with former CIA analyst Ray McGovern and the Duran’s Alex Christoforou (watch that live stream here)

Then at 2pm ET, tune in for the Rising Tide Foundation’s geopolitical masterclass to be delivered by the great Drago Bosnic (author at InfoBRICS and Lux Media host). Drago will discuss the fight for a new economic architecture, Ukraine, the Middle East, the SCO Summit outcomes and more

Additionally: IF you are in or near Toronto, you may want to attend the live afternoon seminar featuring myself, Cynthia Chung and David Gosselin from 2-6pm where we will host a symposium titled ‘Dark Age or Renaissance: A Symposium in 3 Acts’. Grab your ticket on Eventbrite or pay at the door for that.

To access the live geopolitical masterclass on Sunday at 2pm ET, click on the zoom link below: