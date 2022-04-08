On Sunday April 10 at 2pm EST, The Rising Tide Foundation will host the lecture ‘Humanity’s Struggle for a City of God: From Plato to Thomas More’ where I will attempt to zero in on the invariant ideas and challenges faced by three great universal minds spread out across the ages, but unified in one mission.

We will start by looking into the mind of Plato who struggled to liberate Athens from its downward spiral into a dark age by composing his immortal dialogues with an emphasis on the Republic.

We will then leap ahead to the last days of Rome as a new dark age was again engulfing Europe and a Platonic statesman named Augustine of Hippo sought to revive and amplify Plato’s earlier challenge to posterity in the form of his City of God.

We will then leap ahead a thousand years into the mind and life of Thomas More (a follower of both Augustine and Plato) who picked up the torch left by his spiritual mentors and authored his famous Utopia.

How these ideas evolved and shaped the contour of universal history leading inexorably towards the American revolution will be addressed in the Sunday lecture.

