This week, I am happy to announce the start of a new symposium titled ‘The Role of Art in Shaping a Sovereign Citizenry’ which will feature lectures every Sunday afternoon until March 12 (the full schedule is found here).

For the first inaugural lecture kicking off this symposium on Sunday January 15 at 2pm Eastern Time, my brilliant wife Cynthia Chung will conduct a deep dive on the classical work Nathan the Wise by the renaissance humanist Gotthold Lessing.

Exploring this work will not merely be an academic exercise of an art piece, but will be a gateway to the essentials of cultural warfare and the wisest methods of conducting a spiritual battle with forces of evil. Through the medium of storytelling and the stage, Lessing demonstrates how art can liberate society of tribalism, prejudice and ignorance of other cultures while ennobling the passions of citizens.

Click on the link below to access the live event on Sunday Jan. 15 at 2pm Eastern Time:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88936096607