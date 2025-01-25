Last Sunday, the new Rising Tide Foundation symposium ‘Lessons for Saving the Republic’ was launched with an impeccable class by Sam Labrier who showcased a broad and extensive sweep of the American System of Political Economy, its origins and how oligarchical efforts to destroy it (both within the USA and abroad) shaped the last 250 years of history. (Sam’s brilliant recorded lecture can be accessed here)

This coming Sunday January 26 at 2pm ET, we will continue this exploration with a lecture by Mel K (host of The Mel K Show) whose new book ‘Americans Anonymous’ has just been released.

Click on the link below to access the live event: