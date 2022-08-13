Whether we are thinking about the radical materialism prevalent in our model of the atom, space time or life itself, a more holistic, rigorous and truthful restoration of scientific practice will have to occur if the discoveries future generations require of us will not be un-necessarily sabotaged.

This Sunday August 14 at 4pm Eastern Time, I will be hosting the Rising Tide Foundation seminar on the topic of “Light and Life” featuring a presentation and dialogue with the eminent scientist and philosopher Dr. Michael Clarage where many standard model theories holding back the evolution of science will be debunked as a new and healthier way of thinking is presented.

The primary role of electromagnetism in the unfolding of life and health will be one of many topics covered including the discoveries of the late great scientist Dr Luc Montagnier.

Speaker Bio: Dr Michael Clarage received his PhD in physics from Brandeis University in 1992, studying the biological and statistical behavior of proteins. Prior to that, he spent several years studying binary pulsars at the Arecibo radio telescope. He has given traveling lectures in the areas of fractional calculus, fractals, and chaotic systems as well as presented public talks on such topics as relativity and dimensions, transformation in supernova and metamorphosis in biology. Dr. Clarage is currently a scientist with the SAFIRE Project.

