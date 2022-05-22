The Rising Tide Foundation Sunday lecture will be postponed this Sunday May 22.
However, feel free to join into the live broadcast hosted by Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics at 4pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) where I will deliver a lecture and Q and A on the topic of "Refuting Malthus: the Geopolitics of Creativity and Open Systems Explored". The information for various international time zones and zoom link to the event follow below...
Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics/C19D joint Zoom meeting Sunday 22 May 2022 at 21.00 (9 pm) London time, 16.00 (4 pm) New York time, 13.00 (1 pm) Los Angeles time, 06.00 (6 am) (Monday) Sydney time, 08.00 (8 am) (Monday) Auckland time.
Please see the invitation below. Here is the link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786?pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09
Topic: Stephen Frost's Personal Meeting Room
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786?pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09
Meeting ID: 935 211 8786
Passcode: ViSaj0
One tap mobile
+14086380968,,9352118786#,,,,*211230# US (San Jose)
+16468769923,,9352118786#,,,,*211230# US (New York)
Dial by your location
+1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose)
+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 935 211 8786
Passcode: 211230
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kReZq3pr4
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.