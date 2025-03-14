This Sunday March 16 at 11am ET, I will be hosting the 13th Peace Roundtable (sponsored by the American University in Moscow and Academy for International Cooperation) which will focus on identifying the causes and solutions to today’s chaotic world.

(The recording of the previous Peace Roundtable of March 2 is available here.

This week’s expert panel will feature: former EU member of parliament/lawyer and peace activist Francesca Donato, lawyer/activist/journalist Arnaud Develay, geopolitical analyst Joaquin Flores (host of New Resistance) and American University in Moscow President Dr. Edward Lozansky.

I may say a word or two about the new viscount of Canada installed into power this week.

Click below to access the live broadcast at 11am ET (followed by the RTF weekly lecture at 2pm ET). Access the Peace Roundtable by clicking the zoom link below: