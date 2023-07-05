I am happy to announce that this Wednesday July 5 and Wednesday July 12 at 8pm Eastern Time, Dr Quan Le will deliver a two part interactive lecture on the topic of philosophy, epistemology and the use/misuse of logic. Dr Le outlined the purpose of his presentations with the following introductory remarks:

Philosophy, food for the living soul or algorithmic matrix for bio-machines?

We just read Kepler's insights on the soul, its inferior and superior parts; the superior part having its center in the mind and when moving in circular motion, is reason manifested. The epistemological growth is called knowability by Johannes Kepler (1571-1630).

We also read the Theaetetus by Plato (427-347 BCE) on knowledge and how knowledge is built (epistemology with its triune structure : theory of knowledge, heuristics, hermeneutics) from the complex interactions of the different ascending layers of the mind, using Kepler's lexicon, from the complex interactions of the inferior part of the soul with its superior part.

The Phaedo we studied, also by Plato, guided us to the highest part of the Soul, the part which is everlastingly present and unwaveringly unchanged through the various bodily experiences.

I would like to discuss the basic notions of general philosophy and of the philosophy of the mind exploring the etymology of frequently used philosophical words, learning to use rightly the philo-babble.

Also, I wish to have an exchange on how the contemporary philosophy of the mind and the philosophy of language are drifting dangerously to the quagmire of cybernetics, meaning the control of electro-mechanical and electro-biological systems by limiting the human being to the inferior part of the soul, preventing the soaring to the higher domains of the epistemological journey to Beauty, Goodness, Truth; even making people wrongly believe that those higher domains simply don't exist.

Click on the link below to access the live lecture on Wednesday July 5th at 8pm Eastern Time: