On Sunday June 7 at 11am ET, Mike Robinson (editor at UK Column) and geopolitical Analysis Vanessa Beeley join me on Pluralia Dialogos to discuss the dynamics surrounding the ongoing war with Iran, Hormuz straits blockade, attacks on Lebanon, and South American dynamics which include Peter Thiel's move to Argentina, the strange Isaac Accords announced by Javier Milei, Pakistan's potential joining into the BRICS and broader threats of US expansionism across Latin American nations.

Catch the full episode on Youtube:

To watch the last episode of Pluralia Dialogos featuring Dimitri Lascaris and Sharmine Narwani, click here