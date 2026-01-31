Greetings everyone

I’m happy to announce that on Sunday February 1 at 11am ET/7pm Moscow Time, Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski and geopolitical analyst Jackson Hinkle (host of Legitimate Targets) will be joining me to discuss breaking developments across our shifting world order.

Access the live stream on Youtube here:

And if you are still hungry for some edifying ideas, feel free to join me after Dialogos for a Rising Tide Foundation lecture at 2pm Eastern Time delivered by my good friend Uwe Alschner (author at Benefit of the Other Substack) followed by a Q and A session on the topic ‘The Pursuit of Happiness - From Dante and Erasmus to Leibniz and Ben Franklin’



You can access the RTF lecture using this zoom link below: