The world is quickly spinning out of control and the need for clear headed analysis with a focus on solutions is at a premium. Join Pluralia Dialogos host Matt Ehret on Sunday August 2 for a comprehensive geopolitical overview with Alex Krainer and Ryan Milton.

Topics will touch on the growing threats of WW3, the strategic danger of increased attacks on civilian infrastructure inside Iran as threatened by Donald Trump, and Iran’s methods of retaliation. The Bulgarian acceptance of US jets to prepare for attacks on Iran, the implications of the recent attacks on Iraq by the Saudi-US coalition, Chinese and Russian responses to the Iran crisis thus far, and claims of China election interference and Wuhan biolabs... Is someone trying to deflect attention away from the Pentagon’s global bioweapons complex?

Watch the show on Youtube here:

or tune in directly to the Pluralia Dialogos website

Follow Alex Krainer’s work on Substack here

and x here: https://x.com/NakedHedgie

Follow Ryan’s work here: https://x.com/1860rm

and Ryan Milton’s Winers podcast here

Follow Pluralia here: Pluralia.com/en