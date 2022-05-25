For those interested in making some discoveries this week, on Wednesday May 25 from 8-10pm EDT, the Rising Tide Foundation study group session will read the first two essays by the great Russian biogeochemist Vladimir Vernadsky (President of the Russian Academy of Science and founder of the Ukraine Academy of Science) who lived between 1863-1945.

Vernadsky's insights into the structure of physical space time and the relationship of mind:matter has profound scientific, cultural and even theological implications which are desperately needed to not only do battle with "closed system" ideologues rampant in today's scientific community but also the political ideologues seeking to impose artificial boundaries upon human potential under the guise of a 'Great Reset'.

Click here for two primers on Vernadsky's mind and work, including two presentations I delivered in 2014

The End of Closed System Geopolitics and the Rise of Open System Development- Vernadsky’s Law for the 21st Century

Vernadsky and the American System in Russia

Click here to access the translation of the essays from a 2012 edition of 21st Century Science and Tech magazine which will be read and discussed in the upcoming reading group

And (for paid subscribers) click here to access the live session at 8pm Eastern Daylight Time: