Last Sunday, I delivered a lecture which was intended to showcase the unifying set of ideas and principles that animated the minds of several great philosopher statesmen separated by vast spans of time and space yet each intervening upon worlds “in between” systems. This story started with Plato’s fight to resist the decay of Athens in the form of his Republic and dialogues, followed by St Augustine’s struggle to save the soul of Christianity during the collapsing Roman Empire and ending with Thomas More’s reactivation of this Platonic Augustinian tradition in the form of his Utopia during a period of danger and potential before England had been taken over by the Roman imperial parasite then centered in Venice.

As it turned out, I bit off more than I could chew for one sitting, and decided that this singular class had to be broken up into a trilogy of lectures to do proper justice to the lofty topic.

The first lecture (Plato’s Republic vs Klaus’ Great Narrative Who Guards the Guardians) can now be viewed here.

And the follow up lecture ‘St Augustine’s City of God vs the Rot of the Roman Empire’ will take place this Easter Sunday, April 17 at 12pm NOON Eastern Standard Time (NOT the usual 2pm EST time slot).

