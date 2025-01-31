This Sunday February 2, I’ll be hosting two consecutive live events at 11m and 2pm… and you’re invited.

The first will be the Academy for International Cooperation’s Peace Roundtable at 11am ET featuring expert geopolitical analysts Jim Jatras, Ed Lozansky, Drago Bosnic and potential another surprise guest who will each deliver their assessment of our crisis-ridden world and the emerging character of Trump 2.0.

(The recording of the previous Roundtable session can be viewed here.)

Then, the second event at 2pm ET will be the Rising Tide Foundation lecture East Africa's economic future with BRICS - 2025-35 featuring guest speaker Nicholas Jones (RTF advisor, President of Artists Alliance for Africa) who will showcase the battle over the soul of Africa now underway.

(The recording of last week’s lecture featuring Mel K can be found here.)

Click below to access zoom links for both events on Sunday Feb. 2: