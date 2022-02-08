On Tuesday night at 7pm EST, the Canadian Patriot Review will be hosting an evening with Dr. Eamon McKiney geopolitical analyst and author at the Strategic Culture Foundation.

In his short presentation and interactive Q and A, Eamon will discuss the rise of the China-Russia alliance and broader multipolar model of win-win cooperation now turning the oligarchical model of social control upside down.

You can read some of Dr. McKiney’s most recent articles here:

Rule by the Worst… Inevitable

Oligarchy, the Capitalists’ Trojan Horse

Picking Sides…

Kazakhstan… Putting the Xinjiang in Context

Speaker Bio: Dr. Eamon McKinney is an eminent Sinologist with more than 40 years’ involvement in China foreign business. He is C.E.O. and founder (1985) of CBNGLOBAl, his company has managed more than 300 major China-Foreign projects. He lives in Qingdao, China.

Click on the zoom link below to access the live presentation: