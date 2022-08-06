This Sunday August 7 at 2pm Eastern Time, I will be moderating a discussion with filmmaker, poet and truthseeker Sean Stone who will deliver his thoughts on the power of creativity as a transformative force for good. We will tackle a myriad of topics, but not the least include the role of film and story telling as a medium of either edification of the soul or enslavement and why the idea of absolute limits to humanity’s growth potential are illusory.

To access the event live, click on the link below