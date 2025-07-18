The COVID-19 response was accompanied by a multiplicity of deleterious societal consequences... economically ruinous lock downs, the hasty formulation of dubious "vaccines," the engendering of cognitive dissonance concerning science, and the erosion of civil liberties.

Yet, one corollary has yet to be meaningfully broached by researchers.... the reinstatement of secular theocracy as envisioned by Auguste Comte.

The Covidian era witnessed the enshrinement of a sociocracy in the United States. The Comtean theocracy installed a priesthood of so-called 'experts' whose questionable normative claims were uncritically accepted and implemented with injurious results. At the center of this priesthood was Dr. Anthony Fauci, who unleashed COVID-19 through the funding of gain-of-function research

This Sunday July 20 at 2pm Eastern Time, Phillip Collins will deliver a presentation followed by a Q and A on a topic which is certain to stimulate some serious thinking.

