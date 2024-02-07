What is the structure of mental action that is associated with authentic knowledge and how is it different from those mental activities that generate mere opinion wearing the costume of ‘knowledge’ albeit with none of the substance?

Last week, the RTF weekly reading group began a deep dive into the mind of Plato with the first of a series of readings of Plato’s famous dialogue ‘The Sophist’ which can be watched here.

(Download the text of the Sophist here).

Click the link below to access the live reading session of the second reading of The Sophist on Wednesday February 7 at 8pm Eastern Time: