Despite the many opportunities for positive systemic changes now available to humanity, the forces steering the trans Atlantic cage of nations has demonstrated that it is intent on total control even at the risk of sparking a thermonuclear war.

If only Russia, China and other nations would simply submit to a new Transhumanist god the way so many golden collar elites at Davos have learned to do, then the culling of the human herd could be so much gradual. But sadly for those unipolarists managing the western Titanic, the leading patriots of the multipolar alliance have other ideas, making the threat of yet another “Pearl Harbor moment” increase by the day. Nancy Pelosi’s insane planned departure to Taiwan reflects just one of many such spark plugs that could unleash this unstoppable process if not nipped in the bud soon.

With time running out to preserve the institution of the nation state as an instrument of the people, by the people and for the people in opposition to hereditary orders of control, The Canadian Patriot Review will be hosting a presentation this Sunday July 31 at 2pm Eastern Time featuring RTF President Cynthia Chung.

Cynthia will showcase the historical forces for good and evil shaping our present world, and will provide some surprising lessons into the clear principled solutions to saving a wayward USA at this late stage of decay by reviewing the grand strategy of leading non-aligned movement leaders who had organized themselves in 1954 in the Bandung Conference of Indonesia and who established a framework of win-win cooperation in the form of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

These principles were not only inspired by the best of eastern cultures, but also made direct reference to the best of western civilization including the anti-imperial heritage of the USA itself.

Click on the link below to join for the live presentation and Q and A on Sunday July 31st at 2pm ET: