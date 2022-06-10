Is a Technologically Advanced, Ethical Civilization Possible?
In this discussion with podcast host Keyvan Davani, the question of “possibilities and necessities” is discussed at length with a look towards the question of the ultimate destiny of the human species. We address this question by analyzing the ideas shaping our past, the relationship of mind to matter as a function of creative change within economic systems, the science of value, oligarchical manipulation of cultures and the pros and cons of Bitcoin.
Matthew Ehret
