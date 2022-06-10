In this discussion with podcast host Keyvan Davani, the question of “possibilities and necessities” is discussed at length with a look towards the question of the ultimate destiny of the human species. We address this question by analyzing the ideas shaping our past, the relationship of mind to matter as a function of creative change within economic systems, the science of value, oligarchical manipulation of cultures and the pros and cons of Bitcoin.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

