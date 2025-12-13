Is America on the Right Path? 2025 Year in Review

In this dynamic episode of the Quantum Nurse Roundtable, I chatted with three hosts (Grace Asagra, Warren Monty Quesnell and Hartmut Schumacher) about the state of the world, Trump’s new strategic doctrine for US security, the clash of old vs new elites in the west, transhumanist control grids, the relevance of Elon Musk’s occult family roots, and some very deep structure dynamics of history.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

