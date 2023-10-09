Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
In this episode of TNT Radio's Chris Smith Show, I was asked to share my analysis on the new war in the Middle East and tie these developments into the efforts to disrupt China, Iran and Russia's efforts to bring about a Eurasian development strategy. It seems like everyone wants to give their opinion about this extremely complex issue, and without having all the details at my disposal, what I can say is that this operation does have the smell of an inside job all over it, but neither side is what it appears to be and something far removed from the players on this stage in the Middle East is at work once again.
A word on the new efforts to spark a color revolution in Georgia now underway and the neo-con fanatics pushing for war with Iran ("before Tehran can join Hamas" says Lindsay Graham) is also addressed.
Is Israel's "9-11" another Inside Job? (Matt Ehret on The Chris Smith Show)
I’d venture to say that all “attacks” on foreign soil since the 1900s have been false flags to instigate larger conflicts. Lithuania, Pearl Harbor, 9/11, need I go on.
What’s important is not the event, but the narrative that the event provides. That, is where, I think, we have a chance to write history.
The Power of Narratives:
Read below the incisive analysis by Dr. Philip Giraldi.
Am I the only one who read about a speech given by Netanyahu or someone in his cabinet about a week ago in which he/they in passing referred to a “developing security situation” which rather suggests (to me) that they might have known about developments in Gaza and chose to let it happen so they can wipe Gaza off the map in retaliation and, possibly relying on the US pledge to have Israel’s “back,” then implicating Iran and attacking that country.
I cannot find a link to it, but have a fairly strong recollection of what I read as I thought at the time it would serve as a pretext for another massacre of Palestinians.
As a former intelligence officer, I find it impossible to believe that Israel did not have multiple informants inside Gaza as well as electronic listening devices all along the border wall which would have picked up movements of groups and vehicles.
In other words, the whole thing might be a tissue of lies as is often the case.
And as is also ALWAYS the case Joe Biden is preparing to send some billions of dollars to poor little Israel to pay for “defending” itself.
