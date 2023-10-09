In this episode of TNT Radio's Chris Smith Show, I was asked to share my analysis on the new war in the Middle East and tie these developments into the efforts to disrupt China, Iran and Russia's efforts to bring about a Eurasian development strategy. It seems like everyone wants to give their opinion about this extremely complex issue, and without having all the details at my disposal, what I can say is that this operation does have the smell of an inside job all over it, but neither side is what it appears to be and something far removed from the players on this stage in the Middle East is at work once again.

A word on the new efforts to spark a color revolution in Georgia now underway and the neo-con fanatics pushing for war with Iran ("before Tehran can join Hamas" says Lindsay Graham) is also addressed.

