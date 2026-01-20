In this episode of 'Not Done Yet', I chatted with Terry Wolfe (aka: The Winter Christian) about optimism as more than a feeling but as a state of being.

How is it possible to understand evil, corruption, mass stupidity and yet still hold to a faith in the goodness of the Creator and even more, the goodness of creation (humanity included)?

This conversation quickly broadens into topics relating to the oligarchy's inability to make actual creative discoveries (but only steal them), and what method the healthiest human minds have used to disrupt the oligarchical control mechanisms in the spiritual, intellectual and material aspects of reality at different moments in history.



Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

